Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 37, Pendleton 30
Benson 94, McDaniel 18
Cascade 63, Sweet Home 25
Central Linn 39, East Linn Christian 30
Century 55, Glencoe 42
Cleveland 43, Roosevelt 30
Coquille 68, South Umpqua 24
Corvallis 69, Woodburn 47
Creswell 56, Sisters 41
Crook County 44, Gladstone 22
Echo 59, Sherman 21
Elmira 35, La Pine 18
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 67, Willamette Valley Christian 34
Forest Grove 57, Sherwood 56
Grant 51, Lincoln 46
Harrisburg 31, Pleasant Hill 26
Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Valor Christian 18
Jefferson PDX 111, Franklin 26
Junction City 47, Cottage Grove 20
La Grande 79, Ontario 15
Lebanon 63, McKay 23
Mannahouse Christian 40, Trinity 13
Marshfield 38, Marist 34
McLoughlin 31, Riverside 25
McMinnville 72, Liberty 48
Mohawk 27, Crow 25
Mountainside 48, Beaverton 45
Myrtle Point 58, Reedsport 28
N. Clackamas Christian 47, St. Stephens Academy 13
Newberg 39, Sprague 34
Oregon City 67, Lakeridge 34
Prairie City/Burnt River 32, Huntington 27
Silverton 69, Dallas 25
Siuslaw 39, Douglas 29
South Albany 76, Central 37
South Salem 72, Westview 46
South Wasco County 45, Trout Lake, Wash. 35
Southridge 59, Jesuit 51
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 76, Condon 29
Springfield 80, Churchill 22
Stayton 56, North Marion 24
Sutherlin 45, Glide 18
The Dalles 50, Molalla 39
Thurston 50, North Eugene 38
Tualatin 55, West Linn 30
West Albany 53, Crescent Valley 44
West Salem 77, McNary 43
Willamette 78, Sheldon 32
Wilsonville 62, Hood River 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia Christian vs. Knappa, ccd.
Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Illinois Valley vs. Gold Beach, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Culver, ccd.
Scappoose vs. Tillamook, ccd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Bonanza, ccd.
Waldport vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
