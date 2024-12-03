Tuesday's Scores

All sections
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

The Associated Press, Associated Press

Adrian 55, Chelsea 54

Adrian Madison 60, Parma Western 46

Allen Park Cabrini 61, Detroit Universal 33

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Plymouth Christian 55

Alma 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 31

Alpena 89, Tawas 54

Belding 62, Grandville Calvin 61

Benzie Central 51, Frankfort 45

Blanchard Montabella 45, Coleman 40

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 52

Boyne City 54, Kingsley 34

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 61, Westland Hope 39

Burton St. Thomas More 91, Burton CenterPoint Christian 55

Byron Center South Christian 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31

Caledonia 60, Grand Rapids West Catholic 44

Cassopolis 76, Bloomingdale 58

Charlevoix 67, Kalkaska 20

Coldwater 46, Jackson Northwest 32

Coopersville 60, Sparta 37

Corunna 56, Clio 48

Croswell-Lexington 63, Richmond 57

Dearborn 77, Westland John Glenn 33

Dearborn Divine Child 69, Jackson Lumen Christi 54

Dearborn Edsel Ford 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42

Detroit King 83, Detroit CMA 34

Detroit Pershing 87, Detroit Osborn 50

Detroit Renaissance 96, Detroit Cody 19

Dollar Bay 87, Chassell 46

Dundee 75, Britton-Deerfield 71

Durand 58, Montrose Hill-McCloy 32

Eben Junction Superior Central 33, Rapid River 28

Elk Rapids 59, Cheboygan 45

Erie-Mason 66, Morenci 58

Evart 73, Manton 37

Ewen - Trout Creek 75, Watersmeet Gogebic 35

Ferndale 74, West Bloomfield 55

Flat Rock 57, New Boston Huron 44

Flushing 61, Holly 51

Frankenmuth 48, Pontiac Notre Dame 47

Fruitport 63, Hopkins 26

Galesburg-Augusta 53, Zion Christian 26

Gaylord 63, Traverse City St Francis 48

Gladwin 77, Beaverton 56

Gobles 48, Fennville 44

Goodrich 81, Ortonville Brandon 37

Grand Blanc 71, Flint Powers 69

Grand Ledge 57, Haslett 52

Grand Rapids Covenant 45, Spring Lake 32

Grand Rapids Northview 73, Wyoming 59

Grant 80, Montague 35

Grass Lake 42, Manchester 15

Grosse Ile 62, Newport Jefferson 55

Hale 52, AuGres-Sims 42

Hamilton 70, Zeeland East 50

Hannahville Indian 96, Munising Baptist 50

Harbor Springs 79, Grayling 58

Hartford 0, Marcellus 0

Hazel Park 82, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 44

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 49, Marshall Academy 36

Holland Christian 49, Holland 45

Hope Of Detroit 81, Westland Universal 25

Howell 51, Salem 39

Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Zeeland West 25

Ithaca 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 31

Kalamazoo Central 61, Portage Northern 52

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 65, St Joseph 39

Kentwood Lighthouse Academy 65, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 58

Kingsford 60, West Iron County 15

Lakeland (MI) 67, Waterford Mott 58, 3OT

Lenawee Christian 68, Summerfield 55

Maple City Glen Lake 82, Suttons Bay 45

Marquette 99, Gladstone 48

Marysville 46, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 39

McBain 79, Beal City 64

Michigan Center 55, Leslie 44

Munising 69, Escanaba 38

Muskegon Catholic 67, Saugatuck 22

Napoleon 56, East Jackson 29

New Buffalo 43, St. Joseph OLL 36

Northville 61, Brighton 49

Norway 84, Carney-Nadeau 31

Oxford 79, Lake Orion 67

Painesdale Jeffers 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 40

Parchment 54, Plainwell 41

Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Fowler 48

Port Huron 53, Utica Eisenhower 52

Portland St Patrick 53, Potterville 51

Rochester 63, Bloomfield Hills 56

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44

South Haven 64, Kalamazoo Hackett 53

South Lyon East 52, Milford 43

Troy Athens 45, Birmingham Seaholm 35

Warren Lincoln 66, Detroit UD Jesuit 65

Wayne Memorial 72, Dearborn Fordson 25

West Michigan Aviation 49, Ravenna 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Vestaburg, ppd.

North Central vs. Rock Mid Peninsula, ppd.

Shepherd vs. St. Louis (MI), ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

