Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 55, Chelsea 54
Adrian Madison 60, Parma Western 46
Allen Park Cabrini 61, Detroit Universal 33
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Plymouth Christian 55
Alma 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 31
Alpena 89, Tawas 54
Belding 62, Grandville Calvin 61
Benzie Central 51, Frankfort 45
Blanchard Montabella 45, Coleman 40
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 52
Boyne City 54, Kingsley 34
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 61, Westland Hope 39
Burton St. Thomas More 91, Burton CenterPoint Christian 55
Byron Center South Christian 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31
Caledonia 60, Grand Rapids West Catholic 44
Cassopolis 76, Bloomingdale 58
Charlevoix 67, Kalkaska 20
Coldwater 46, Jackson Northwest 32
Coopersville 60, Sparta 37
Corunna 56, Clio 48
Croswell-Lexington 63, Richmond 57
Dearborn 77, Westland John Glenn 33
Dearborn Divine Child 69, Jackson Lumen Christi 54
Dearborn Edsel Ford 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42
Detroit King 83, Detroit CMA 34
Detroit Pershing 87, Detroit Osborn 50
Detroit Renaissance 96, Detroit Cody 19
Dollar Bay 87, Chassell 46
Dundee 75, Britton-Deerfield 71
Durand 58, Montrose Hill-McCloy 32
Eben Junction Superior Central 33, Rapid River 28
Elk Rapids 59, Cheboygan 45
Erie-Mason 66, Morenci 58
Evart 73, Manton 37
Ewen - Trout Creek 75, Watersmeet Gogebic 35
Ferndale 74, West Bloomfield 55
Flat Rock 57, New Boston Huron 44
Flushing 61, Holly 51
Frankenmuth 48, Pontiac Notre Dame 47
Fruitport 63, Hopkins 26
Galesburg-Augusta 53, Zion Christian 26
Gaylord 63, Traverse City St Francis 48
Gladwin 77, Beaverton 56
Gobles 48, Fennville 44
Goodrich 81, Ortonville Brandon 37
Grand Blanc 71, Flint Powers 69
Grand Ledge 57, Haslett 52
Grand Rapids Covenant 45, Spring Lake 32
Grand Rapids Northview 73, Wyoming 59
Grant 80, Montague 35
Grass Lake 42, Manchester 15
Grosse Ile 62, Newport Jefferson 55
Hale 52, AuGres-Sims 42
Hamilton 70, Zeeland East 50
Hannahville Indian 96, Munising Baptist 50
Harbor Springs 79, Grayling 58
Hartford 0, Marcellus 0
Hazel Park 82, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 44
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 49, Marshall Academy 36
Holland Christian 49, Holland 45
Hope Of Detroit 81, Westland Universal 25
Howell 51, Salem 39
Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Zeeland West 25
Ithaca 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 31
Kalamazoo Central 61, Portage Northern 52
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 65, St Joseph 39
Kentwood Lighthouse Academy 65, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 58
Kingsford 60, West Iron County 15
Lakeland (MI) 67, Waterford Mott 58, 3OT
Lenawee Christian 68, Summerfield 55
Maple City Glen Lake 82, Suttons Bay 45
Marquette 99, Gladstone 48
Marysville 46, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 39
McBain 79, Beal City 64
Michigan Center 55, Leslie 44
Munising 69, Escanaba 38
Muskegon Catholic 67, Saugatuck 22
Napoleon 56, East Jackson 29
New Buffalo 43, St. Joseph OLL 36
Northville 61, Brighton 49
Norway 84, Carney-Nadeau 31
Oxford 79, Lake Orion 67
Painesdale Jeffers 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 40
Parchment 54, Plainwell 41
Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Fowler 48
Port Huron 53, Utica Eisenhower 52
Portland St Patrick 53, Potterville 51
Rochester 63, Bloomfield Hills 56
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44
South Haven 64, Kalamazoo Hackett 53
South Lyon East 52, Milford 43
Troy Athens 45, Birmingham Seaholm 35
Warren Lincoln 66, Detroit UD Jesuit 65
Wayne Memorial 72, Dearborn Fordson 25
West Michigan Aviation 49, Ravenna 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Vestaburg, ppd.
North Central vs. Rock Mid Peninsula, ppd.
Shepherd vs. St. Louis (MI), ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/