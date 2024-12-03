All sections
WorldFebruary 5, 2025

Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

The Associated Press, Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allendale 39, Greenville 36

Bedford 46, Monroe 20

Birmingham Seaholm 54, Troy Athens 41

Byron Center South Christian 55, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 25

Cass City 59, Unionville-Sebewaing 37

Chelsea 54, Adrian 27

Coldwater 63, Jackson Northwest 21

Detroit Leadership def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

Dexter 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 38

Dollar Bay 50, Chassell 24

Farmington Hills Mercy 76, Harper Woods 38

Fulton-Middleton 61, Ashley 36

Gabriel Richard Catholic 35, Taylor 30

Grandville 48, Jenison 29

Grandville Calvin 57, Belding 46

Hartland 66, Novi 24

Hillsdale Academy def. Litchfield, forfeit

Plymouth 48, Canton 33

Rapid River 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 23

Saugatuck 50, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 31

Shepherd 34, St. Louis (MI) 18

St Catherine 61, Macomb Lutheran North 51

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Southfield Christian 31

Tecumseh 78, Ypsilanti 17

Waterford Our Lady 58, Frankel 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

Camden-Frontier vs. Tekonsha, ppd.

Hope Of Detroit vs. Westland Universal, ccd.

Pentwater vs. Hesperia, ccd.

The New Standard vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.

Wyoming Lee vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lea...
Related
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
WorldFeb. 6
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy