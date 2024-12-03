Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 39, Greenville 36
Bedford 46, Monroe 20
Birmingham Seaholm 54, Troy Athens 41
Byron Center South Christian 55, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 25
Cass City 59, Unionville-Sebewaing 37
Chelsea 54, Adrian 27
Coldwater 63, Jackson Northwest 21
Detroit Leadership def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit
Dexter 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 38
Dollar Bay 50, Chassell 24
Farmington Hills Mercy 76, Harper Woods 38
Fulton-Middleton 61, Ashley 36
Gabriel Richard Catholic 35, Taylor 30
Grandville 48, Jenison 29
Grandville Calvin 57, Belding 46
Hartland 66, Novi 24
Hillsdale Academy def. Litchfield, forfeit
Plymouth 48, Canton 33
Rapid River 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 23
Saugatuck 50, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 31
Shepherd 34, St. Louis (MI) 18
St Catherine 61, Macomb Lutheran North 51
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Southfield Christian 31
Tecumseh 78, Ypsilanti 17
Waterford Our Lady 58, Frankel 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
Camden-Frontier vs. Tekonsha, ppd.
Hope Of Detroit vs. Westland Universal, ccd.
Pentwater vs. Hesperia, ccd.
The New Standard vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.
Wyoming Lee vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.
