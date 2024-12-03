All sections
February 7, 2025

UK announces plans to demolish shell of Grenfell Tower almost eight years after fire that killed 72

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government on Friday announced plans to dismantle the remains of London’s Grenfell Tower, almost eight years after the deadliest fire in Britain since World War II swept through the high-rise apartment building, killing 72 people.

DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
The Grenfell Tower and memorial wall on the seventh anniversary of the fire, in North Kensington, London, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
The Grenfell Tower and memorial wall on the seventh anniversary of the fire, in North Kensington, London, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A detail of the memorial wall next to the Grenfell Tower in London, Sept. 2, 2024, after a fire in June 2017 where 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
FILE - A detail of the memorial wall next to the Grenfell Tower in London, Sept. 2, 2024, after a fire in June 2017 where 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Some of those who lost loved ones in the fire that broke out in the early morning hours of June 14, 2017, have criticized the decision because they wanted to preserve the building’s charred skeleton as a monument to those who died.

But the government said that redeveloping the site would help the community heal by removing the remains of the 24-story building, which looms over the North Kensington neighborhood in west London, providing a constant reminder of the tragedy.

“Grenfell Tower will be carefully taken down to the ground,″ the government said in a statement.

A public inquiry into the disaster concluded that decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned the building into a “death trap.”

The investigation found no “single cause” of the tragedy, but said a combination of dishonest companies, weak regulation and complacent government authorities resulted in the building being remodeled with combustible exterior cladding that that allowed a small refrigerator fire to spread rapidly, trapping dozens of residents in their homes.

