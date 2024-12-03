All sections
Ukraine and US have agreed on a framework economic deal, Ukrainian officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and the U.S. have reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include the exploitation of rare earth minerals, three senior Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

SUSIE BLANN, HANNA ARHIROVA and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press
A damaged apartment building is seen after a Russian guided aircraft bomb attack in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
A damaged apartment building is seen after a Russian guided aircraft bomb attack in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The officials, who were familiar with the matter, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. One of them said that Kyiv hopes that signing the agreement will ensure the continued flow of U.S. military support that Ukraine urgently needs.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday and plans are being drawn up for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington to meet Trump, according to one of the Ukrainian officials.

Another official said the agreement would provide an opportunity for Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss continued military aid to Ukraine, which is why Kyiv is eager to finalize the deal.

