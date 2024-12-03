All sections
WorldMarch 4, 2025

Ukrainians wake up to Trump's pause on all military aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians woke up on Tuesday to news that the Trump administration has paused military aid for their fight against Russia's invasion, days after a disastrous Oval Office row that has deepened a rift between Kyiv and the White House.

SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press
Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Ukrainian serviceman of the Defence Intelligence prepares to launch long-range drone An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
An Ukrainian serviceman of the Defence Intelligence prepares to launch long-range drone An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Donald Trump directed the U.S. to pause all assistance to Ukraine as he seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

The decision appears to halt arms deliveries approved under the Biden administration, but it was not clear whether deliveries of ammunition for weapons systems already in Ukraine would be affected.

“I feel betrayed, but this feeling is not really deep for some reason. I was expecting something like that from Trump's side,” said a Ukrainian soldier fighting in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a daring military incursion in August 2024 to improve its hand in negotiations. The soldier spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely about his thoughts as he was not authorized to speak to the press.

Kyiv has feared the possibility of aid being stopped to Ukraine ever since Trump took office.

The U.S.-Ukraine relationship has taken a downturn in recent weeks as Trump's team launched bilateral talks with Russia over the war in Ukraine and Trump's demeanor toward Zelenskyy has become increasingly dismissive.

Trump said on Monday that he is still interested in signing a deal that would hand over a share of Ukraine's minerals to the United States, an agreement that Zelenskyy has also said he is ready to sign.

“By abruptly halting military assistance to Ukraine, President Trump is hanging Ukrainians out to dry and giving Russia the green light to continue marching west,” said Razom for Ukraine, a Ukrainian advocacy group. “Razom for Ukraine urges the White House to immediately reverse course, resume military aid and pressure Putin to end his horrific invasion.”

