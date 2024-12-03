All sections
WorldMarch 5, 2025

US Rep. and former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner dies at 70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas has died two months after taking office and hours after attending President Donald Trump's address before Congress in Washington, D.C., officials said on Wednesday. He was 70.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
FILE - Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference Nov, 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference Nov, 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
Rob Slater, left, talks to former Mayor Sylvester Turner as Turner campaigns for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives at Lone Star College-Houston North Victory on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Rob Slater, left, talks to former Mayor Sylvester Turner as Turner campaigns for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives at Lone Star College-Houston North Victory on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
FILE - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., left, is presented a proclamation from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declaring today Dusty Baker Day before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., left, is presented a proclamation from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declaring today Dusty Baker Day before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas has died two months after taking office and hours after attending President Donald Trump's address before Congress in Washington, D.C., officials said on Wednesday. He was 70.

Linda Brown, a spokesperson for Turner, said he was taken to a hospital and died at his home on Wednesday morning after being released.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

“The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Though he was newly elected to the Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston,” Jeffries said in a statement.

Turner was elected in November, filling the seat that had been held by longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died last July after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In November 2022, Turner revealed he had undergone treatment, including surgery and radiation therapy, earlier that year for bone cancer in his jaw.

Turner served eight years as Houston’s mayor, leading the nation’s fourth-largest city through various challenges, including devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Before being elected as mayor, Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives.

