WorldFebruary 17, 2025

Venice Carnival opens with biodegradable streamers and an ode to famed philanderer Casanova

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The opening weekend of Carnival in Venice culminated with a water procession along the Grand Canal that finished in front of the Rialto Bridge with a flourish of colorful streamers and confetti — all completely biodegradable.

Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival in front of St. Mark's Basilica in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Boats sail as confetti explodes in the air under the Rialto bridge during the traditional water parade, part of the historical Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival, in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival, in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival, at the Florian Cafe' in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Carnival masks on sale during the Venetian historical carnival in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival, in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival at the Florian Cafe' in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participating in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival display their masks in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb.15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participating in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival display their masks in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival, in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A reveller participating in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival rests as a gondola passes by, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Revellers participating in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival display their masks in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A reveller participating in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival shows her mask in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Venice’s Carnival brings thousands of people to the lagoon city to watch the water procession, one of the event’s highlights, and check out people in elaborate costumes and masks who wander the narrow alleys and gather in Piazza St. Marco to be photographed.

The popular event forces authorities to designate some alleyways as one-way, to keep pedestrians moving.

This year’s Carnival celebrations, which run through March 4, are dedicated to the famed philanderer Giacomo Casanova, who was born in Venice 300 years ago.

