San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, the Spurs announced Thursday.

It is a massive blow to the Spurs, who are contending for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The condition was diagnosed this week after Wembanyama returned from the All-Star Game, the Spurs said.

