WorldMarch 7, 2025

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says his proposal for a long-term contract with the Toronto Blue Jays was for less than $600 million.

In an interview to ESPN, the four-time All-Star disputed speculation he sought a deal similar to the $765 million, 15-year contract that Juan Soto agreed to with the New York Mets. Guerrero, who turns 26 on March 16, agreed in January to a $28.5 million, one-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. He cut off talks on a long-term deal when he reported to spring training last month.

Guerrero was quoted by ESPN in a report posted Thursday as saying he had asked for the same contract length as Soto but “we’re talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less.” Guerrero noted that his last offer “didn’t reach $600 (million)” and that he eventually lowered his request on the length of a deal to 14 years.

Guerrero hit .323 with a .396 on-base percentage, .544 slugging percentage, 30 homers and 103 RBIs in 159 games last season. He has hit .288 with a .363 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage, 160 homers and 507 RBIs in 819 career regular-season games, all with Toronto.

He was second in the AL MVP balloting in 2021, when he topped the major leagues in total bases (363), tied for the big league lead in homers (48) and led the AL in on-base percentage (.401) and slugging percentage (.601).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

