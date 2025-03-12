All sections
WorldMarch 12, 2025

What to know about US student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished in Dominican Republic on spring break

AP News, Associated Press
Military personnel search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
A member of civil defense canine unit searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
Civil defense boats search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
A military plane searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
Military personnel and civil defense members search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
A drone pilot searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Investigators continue to search for a college student from Virginia who vanished earlier this month while visiting the Dominican Republic with five other people during spring break from classes.

Sudiksha Konanki was last seen March 6 during a power outage at the Riu República Hotel in the beach resort town of Punta Cana.

Dominican police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the search for Konanki, a 20-year-old student from the University of Pittsburgh.

What are the facts about her disappearance?

Police say she disappeared at a beach by the hotel before dawn, as she and other guests had headed outside amid the power outage.

Her family says her belongings, including a phone and wallet, were left with her friends, although she's known to always carry her phone.

Konanki and five other female students flew to the country on March 3.

Who is Sudiksha Konanki?

Konanki lives in Chantilly, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C., and is a citizen of India and a U.S. permanent resident.

Her parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, have sought to widen the investigation into her disappearance.

University of Pittsburgh officials say they've been in contact with the Konanki family and authorities in Virginia, and have offered their support in the search.

Where does the investigation stand?

Dominican police say they've been reinterviewing people who were with Konanki before she went missing. Investigators have been using drones, helicopters and detection dogs to search waters off the island's east coast.

Dominican President Luis Abinader said Monday that the last person known to be with her says a wave crashed into them while they were on the beach.

Civil Defense Director Juan Salas says investigators haven't found her clothing.

