All sections
WorldMarch 13, 2025

Woman trapped in crashed car survives on creek water for 6 days until rescue

BROOK, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who was trapped in her car with severe leg injuries survived for nearly a week by sucking water from a sweatshirt that she dipped into a small creek, authorities said.

AP News, Associated Press
This March 11, 2025 photo provided by the Newton County Sheriff's Office shows first responders after finding an Indiana woman who was trapped in her car with severe leg injuries for six days near the town of Brook, Ind. (Newton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This March 11, 2025 photo provided by the Newton County Sheriff's Office shows first responders after finding an Indiana woman who was trapped in her car with severe leg injuries for six days near the town of Brook, Ind. (Newton County Sheriff's Office via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BROOK, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who was trapped in her car with severe leg injuries survived for nearly a week by sucking water from a sweatshirt that she dipped into a small creek, authorities said.

A man operating drainage equipment saw Brieonna Cassell’s car off a road Tuesday near the town of Brook, Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said in a post on social media.

The man told his supervisor, who is also a fire chief, and they found Cassell inside the car, conscious and able to speak, according to the sheriff. Multiple agencies responded, and the 41-year-old Wheatfield woman was extricated and flown to a Chicago hospital, he said.

Cassell had been reported missing by family members days before she was found, the sheriff said. She had been trapped since Thursday night when she fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the road into a ditch, her father, Delmar Caldwell, told ABC News. Her vehicle wasn't visible from the road.

Caldwell told the news outlet that Cassell had injuries to her legs and wrist and that her phone was found under the passenger seat.

“She was stuck in the car and could not get out,” Caldwell said. “But she was able to reach the water from the car,” Caldwell said.

She was able to dip her hooded sweatshirt into the water and get it to her mouth that way, he said.

On Wednesday, Cassell was in stable condition at the hospital and was scheduled to have surgery “as there is some concern with the healing of her legs,” according to Cassell's mother, who told Cothran, the sheriff, that he could share her status on social media.

Both of her legs are broken and so is her wrist, according to a post on a GoFundMe fundraising site set up to help pay her medical bills. Family members spent the days in which she was missing searching for her, walking for miles along roads and ditches, the post said.

“Her outlook for recovery is good but it will be a long road to recovery,” the sheriff said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 13
RFK Jr.’s first month as health secretary: Touting French fr...
WorldMar. 13
Judge orders Trump to reinstate probationary workers let go ...
WorldMar. 13
Iconic pet reindeer in Alaska falls mysteriously ill after s...
WorldMar. 13
IRS swaps its chief counsel for a lawyer friendly with DOGE,...
Related
Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstructing justice
WorldMar. 13
Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstructing justice
Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tax
WorldMar. 13
Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tax
10 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after explosion and fire at Denver assisted living facility
WorldMar. 13
10 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after explosion and fire at Denver assisted living facility
Aches, pains and joy for 40-year-old man savoring his second chance to play college volleyball
WorldMar. 13
Aches, pains and joy for 40-year-old man savoring his second chance to play college volleyball
Senate Democrats refuse to go along with GOP spending plan, as shutdown deadline nears
WorldMar. 13
Senate Democrats refuse to go along with GOP spending plan, as shutdown deadline nears
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holi Festival
WorldMar. 13
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holi Festival
Ducks were once a conservation bright spot. Now they're declining in the US, new report shows
WorldMar. 13
Ducks were once a conservation bright spot. Now they're declining in the US, new report shows
Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia doubled last year to the highest reported level since 1997
WorldMar. 13
Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia doubled last year to the highest reported level since 1997
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy