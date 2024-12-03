All sections
January 31, 2025

World’s most popular TikTok personality Khaby Lame joins UNICEF as goodwill ambassador

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) —

TikTok star Khaby Lame poses for a photograph after being named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 in Dakar, Senegal. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
TikTok star Khaby Lame receives a T-shirt from UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa Gilles Fagninou after being named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 in Dakar, Senegal. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Khaby Lame, the Senegal-born world’s most popular TikTok personality who never says a word in videos watched by millions of followers, addressed the youth in his native country on Friday when he was appointed as UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

The 24-year-old influencer, who has over 162 million followers, rose to fame with charming videos of his reactions to everyday life in which he never says a word. His following surged during the pandemic, when he was fired from his factory job and used the extra time on his hands to make and upload more videos.

Being a UNICEF ambassador will allow him to “see all the world and its problems,” Lame said, adding that he hoped he could contribute to solving some of them.

“It’s a true honor to be appointed as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and be part of an organization that puts children’s rights front and center every day,” Lame said in a statement. “From my own experience as a child fearing poverty, struggling to find my passion at school, and losing my job during the COVID-19 pandemic, to finding my place and calling in the world, I know that all children can thrive when they are given a chance and opportunity.”

Senegal is a major source of irregular migration to Europe. Over 60% of Senegalese people are under 25, and 90% work in informal jobs. They have watched for years as money made from natural resources has gone overseas, and many say they have no other choice but to embark on treacherous journeys in rickety fishing boats across the Atlantic.

“I tell them to dream big,” Lame said when asked about his message to Senegal's youth. “Try and do your best to accomplish your dreams, even though there are people telling you that you cannot reach them.”

Lame moved to Italy from his native Senegal when he was an infant with his working class parents, but was only granted Italian citizenship when he was 20.

“I’ve been in Italy for 20 years since I was only 2 years old,” Lame told The Associated Press in Dakar. Looking sharp in a beige suit and a matching tie, he added: “My blood is from Senegal, but I feel Senegalese and Italian at the same time.”

Lame's appointment to UNICEF came at the end of a four-day visit to Senegal where he met children and young people who are driving positive change in their communities.

The Associated Press receives financial support for global health and development coverage in Africa from the Gates Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

