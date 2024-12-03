Monday, March 10
Local Sports
March 8
C5D1: Sikeston smothers Cape Central to reach district final
C5D1: Sikeston smothers Cape Central to reach district final
Sikeston crushed Cape Central 84-37 in the Class 5, District 1 semifinal, advancing to face top-seeded Farmington in the district final. Sikeston's aggressive defense and sharp shooting led to their d...
News
Mar. 7
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health awareness through a heartfelt 5K
A Missouri family organizes "Laps for Lilly," a 5K event to raise mental health awareness after losing their daughter to suicide. The event supports their nonprofit, "Lillian's Legacy," focused on prevention.
By Jill Bock~Standard Democrat
Top Stories
News
March 7
Morehouse man convicted in tragic Sikeston park murder case
A Morehouse man was convicted of second-degree murder in the April 2023 Sikeston park shooting that killed 18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald. The case highlights the dangers of social media-fueled conflicts.
By Leonna Heuring~Standard Democrat
News
March 7
Celebrating the backbone of Sikeston: Honoring local agricultural leaders at the Farmers’ Recognitio...
The Sikeston Regional Chamber Farmers’ Recognition Banquet honored Dan Marshall as Agricultural Leader of the Year and Eli Whitten as Outstanding Young Farmer, celebrating their contributions to the local agriculture community.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
News
March 7
River Ridge Winery celebrated for its global reach and local charm
River Ridge Winery, nestled in Missouri's hills, wins the Sikeston Tourism and Hospitality Award for its global appeal and local charm. The winery, celebrating 30 years, attracts visitors from 50 states and 27 countries.
Standard Democrat
business
March 7
Sovereign Home Health Care has ribbon cutting
Sovereign Home Health Care joins Sikeston Chamber, offering comprehensive nursing and therapy services across seven Missouri counties. They accept various insurance plans, aiming to enhance patient safety and quality of life.
News
March 7
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
Daylight saving time, a practice adopted by 70 countries, originated from a desire for more evening sunlight, influenced by wars and energy-saving efforts. Despite its benefits, it has historically caused confusion and debate.
JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press
News
February 3
Sikeston newspaper seeks unsung heroes for new 'Making A Difference' magazine; Nomination deadline i...
The Standard Democrat in Sikeston is calling for nominations of unsung community heroes for its new "Making A Difference" magazine, celebrating individuals positively impacting others' lives. The nomination deadline is March 7.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
News
Mar. 5
Sikeston man found guilty in altercation turned shooting inc...
News
Mar. 5
7 Brew Coffee set to energize Sikeston with customizable dri...
Obituaries
Mar. 5
Dr. Loring Helfrich
News
Mar. 7
Morehouse man convicted in tragic Sikeston park murder case
News
Mar. 3
Structure fire in Sikeston
News
Mar. 7
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health aw...
News
News
Mar. 7
Benton breaks ground on long-awaited ballfield renovations to boost community sports
News
Mar. 7
Former Coroner Wavis Jordan found guilty on all four counts in bench trial
News
Mar. 6
Local police urge social media users to fact-check posts after false report circulates
News
Mar. 6
Charges filed in deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans whose bodies were found in friend's backyard
News
Mar. 7
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health aw...
A Missouri family organizes "Laps for Lilly," a 5K event to raise mental health awareness after losing their daughter to suicide. The event supports their nonprofit, "Lillian's Legacy," focused on prevention.
News
Mar. 7
River Ridge Winery celebrated for its global reach and local charm
News
Mar. 7
Celebrating the backbone of Sikeston: Honoring local agricultural leaders at the Farmers’ Recognition Banquet
Local Sports
Mar. 6
Noah Johnson’s SIUE signing bolsters East Prairie’s college baseball pipeline
Local Sports
Mar. 6
C5D1: Sikeston runs wild, drops North County 113-64
News
Mar. 5
Sikeston City Council approves fair housing policy and awards mowing bid
Local Sports
Mar. 5
Jadis Jones exceeds expectations, wins OVC Freshman of the Year
Obituaries
Mar. 6
Walter Stockton
Weekly Record
Mar. 4
Reflections of the Past
Local Sports
Local Sports
Mar. 5
Portageville punches quarterfinal ticket with 65-46 win over Woodland
Local Sports
Mar. 4
SEMO's Brad Korn named OVC Coach of the Year after season turnaround
Local Sports
Mar. 4
All-OVC First Team: Martin and Washington Jr. recognized
Local Sports
Mar. 4
South Iron completes comeback victory over Hayti
Opinion
Mar. 8
How not to name a puppy
Opinion
Mar. 6
And then it was March
Opinion
Mar. 6
The unmatched bigotry of Joy Reid
Opinion
Mar. 6
Missouri House advances key legislation to support families and c...
Obituaries
Mar. 6
Sharon Fowler
Obituaries
Mar. 6
Larry Duke
Obituaries
Mar. 6
Mark Hopper
Obituaries
Mar. 5
Marvin Arsta Jr.
Magazines
Mar. 4
Salute to Agriculture, March 4, 2025
Magazines
Feb. 18
Welcome Home, 2-18-25
Magazines
Jan. 27
Ageless Living 50-Plus for Jan. 28, 2025
Magazines
Jan. 21
Welcome Home, 1-21-25
Posterboard
Mar. 4
SIKESTON ROTARY CHILI DAY
Posterboard
Mar. 4
J&E WHOLESALE
Posterboard
Mar. 4
SIKESTON FINAL NOTICE
Posterboard
Mar. 4
DISCOUNT CIGARETTES & BEER
A&E
Mar. 6
Angry Birds, Frogger and others are finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame
A&E
Mar. 6
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets
A&E
Mar. 6
Trump reaches 36.6 million television viewers for first address to Congress in second term
A&E
Mar. 5
Gene Hackman's dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor's death
