Local SportsMarch 8
C5D1: Sikeston smothers Cape Central to reach district finalC5D1: Sikeston smothers Cape Central to reach district finalSikeston crushed Cape Central 84-37 in the Class 5, District 1 semifinal, advancing to face top-seeded Farmington in the district final. Sikeston's aggressive defense and sharp shooting led to their d...
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health awareness through a heartfelt 5K
NewsMar. 7
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health awareness through a heartfelt 5K A Missouri family organizes "Laps for Lilly," a 5K event to raise mental health awareness after losing their daughter to suicide. The event supports their nonprofit, "Lillian's Legacy," focused on prevention.
By Jill Bock~Standard Democrat

Morehouse man convicted in tragic Sikeston park murder case
NewsMarch 7
Morehouse man convicted in tragic Sikeston park murder caseA Morehouse man was convicted of second-degree murder in the April 2023 Sikeston park shooting that killed 18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald. The case highlights the dangers of social media-fueled conflicts.
By Leonna Heuring~Standard Democrat
Celebrating the backbone of Sikeston: Honoring local agricultural leaders at the Farmers’ Recognition Banquet
NewsMarch 7
Celebrating the backbone of Sikeston: Honoring local agricultural leaders at the Farmers’ Recognitio...The Sikeston Regional Chamber Farmers’ Recognition Banquet honored Dan Marshall as Agricultural Leader of the Year and Eli Whitten as Outstanding Young Farmer, celebrating their contributions to the local agriculture community.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
River Ridge Winery celebrated for its global reach and local charm
NewsMarch 7
River Ridge Winery celebrated for its global reach and local charm River Ridge Winery, nestled in Missouri's hills, wins the Sikeston Tourism and Hospitality Award for its global appeal and local charm. The winery, celebrating 30 years, attracts visitors from 50 states and 27 countries.
Standard Democrat
Sovereign Home Health Care has ribbon cutting
businessMarch 7
Sovereign Home Health Care has ribbon cutting Sovereign Home Health Care joins Sikeston Chamber, offering comprehensive nursing and therapy services across seven Missouri counties. They accept various insurance plans, aiming to enhance patient safety and quality of life.
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
NewsMarch 7
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlightDaylight saving time, a practice adopted by 70 countries, originated from a desire for more evening sunlight, influenced by wars and energy-saving efforts. Despite its benefits, it has historically caused confusion and debate.
JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press
Sikeston newspaper seeks unsung heroes for new 'Making A Difference' magazine; Nomination deadline is March 7
NewsFebruary 3
Sikeston newspaper seeks unsung heroes for new 'Making A Difference' magazine; Nomination deadline i...The Standard Democrat in Sikeston is calling for nominations of unsung community heroes for its new "Making A Difference" magazine, celebrating individuals positively impacting others' lives. The nomination deadline is March 7.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
NewsMar. 7
NewsMar. 7
NewsMar. 6
NewsMar. 6
NewsMar. 7
A Missouri family organizes "Laps for Lilly," a 5K event to raise mental health awareness after losing their daughter to suicide. The event supports their nonprofit, "Lillian's Legacy," focused on prevention.
NewsMar. 7
NewsMar. 7
Local SportsMar. 6
Local SportsMar. 6
NewsMar. 5
Local SportsMar. 5
ObituariesMar. 6
Weekly RecordMar. 4
Local SportsMar. 5
Local SportsMar. 4
Local SportsMar. 4
Local SportsMar. 4
OpinionMar. 8
OpinionMar. 6
OpinionMar. 6
OpinionMar. 6
ObituariesMar. 6
ObituariesMar. 6
ObituariesMar. 6
ObituariesMar. 5
MagazinesMar. 4
MagazinesFeb. 18
MagazinesJan. 27
MagazinesJan. 21
PosterboardMar. 4
PosterboardMar. 4
PosterboardMar. 4
PosterboardMar. 4
A&EMar. 6
A&EMar. 6
A&EMar. 6
A&EMar. 5
